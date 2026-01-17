King Salman leaves hospital after 'reassuring' medical tests

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has been discharged from hospital after undergoing medical tests in the capital Riyadh.

The kingdom´s Royal Court said on Friday, the 90-year-old king was discharged after ‘reassuring’ medical tests.

The statement, as per the AFP, reads, King Salman "left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh today (Friday) after undergoing medical tests that proved reassuring."

The royal court issued the statement on state media, having announced his admission earlier in the day.

King Salman has been on the throne since 2015.

The king’s well-being is rarely discussed, but he has been admitted for surgery and tests on multiple occasions in recent years.

In 2024, the Royal Court said he suffered from lung infections, which he recovered from.

He was hospitalised in May 2022, when he went in for a colonoscopy and stayed for just over a week for other tests and "some time to rest", the official Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

He was also admitted to hospital in March 2022 to undergo what state media described as "successful medical tests" and to change the battery of his pacemaker.

In 2020, he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder.

According to the Reuters, the King last chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to state news agency SPA.