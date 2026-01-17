Michelle Randolph clears the air on dating rumours with Glen Powell
Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell sparked dating rumors in November, 2025 when the two were seen dancing together at a Honky Tonk bar in Texas
Michelle Randolph has finally addressed the rumors of dating Glen Powell.
In a new interview with InStyle on Friday, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her personal and professional life.
When asked if she's dating Glen, Michelle responded, “I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate."
She further said, “How people perceive you publicly is not who you are.”
The Landman actress added that she wants to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.
"It's just…I don’t think anything good comes from that, because it's your personal life," said Michelle.
"It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you. So, ironically, I think I've learned that I want to keep it private," she added.
For those unversed, rumors of Michelle and Glen's romance sparked in November, 2025 when the two were seen dancing together at a Honky Tonk bar in Texas.
At that time, an insider told Daily Mail that the couple had been dating for only a couple of months.
Over the past weekend, Michelle and Glen were photographed together at a Golden Globes after-party.
