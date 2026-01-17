Historic UN biodiversity treaty takes effect today, aiming to protect 30% of high seas by 2030

Historic UN ocean treaty takes effect today, aiming to protect 30% of high seas by 2030

On January 17, an international convention came into force to protect biodiversity in the high seas, establishing a legally binding framework to address threats such as overfishing and meet a target to protect 30% of the ocean environment by 2030.

Following 15 years of negotiation, the U.N. treaty also known as Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) was finalized in March 2023. It will now allow for the establishment of a comprehensive global network of “marine protected areas” in vast, previously unprotected marine ecosystems lying in international waters.

However, countries must conduct environmental assessments for activities that significantly affect ocean ecology. The treaty also establishes mechanisms to share the benefits of the “blue economy” including marine genetic resources used in various industries.

According to environmentalists, about 190,000 protected areas would need to be established in order to meet the target and bring 30% of the oceans under formal protection by 2030.

According to Reuters, the treaty will have minimal effect on what some conservatives identify as one of the biggest threats facing the marine environment.

It is expected that Britain and Australia will soon follow the same process. The United States signed the treaty during the previous administration but has not yet ratified it.

Furthermore, the treaty represents a generational shift in how humanity treats the global commons. It aims to regulate activities such as deep-sea mining, which is currently one of the biggest threats to the marine environment.