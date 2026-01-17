Insurrection Act in Minneapolis? Trump says ‘not right now’

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed the need to invoke the Insurrection Act over the protest against immigration raids in Minnesota.

Prior to this announcement, Trump threatened to invoke the law which would allow him to deploy the military troops in the wake of growing unrest and demonstrations in Minneapolis.

While talking to the reporters, Trump said, “If I needed it, I would use it. I don´t think there is any reason right now to use it.”

The Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the president to override Posse Comitatus to quell “insurrection” or “rebellion” in order to maintain law and order situation in the country.

The demonstrations started when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a Venezuelan national during an arrest attempt, confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Tensions have been severely escalated in Minneapolis since an immigration agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, igniting nationwide riots and protests.

On Thursday, Trump took to X and posted on his Truth Social platform, stating, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT.”

As reported by Reuters, the US Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation of Minnesota officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

According to sources privy to the matter, the officials have been deemed responsible for an alleged conspiracy to halt immigration agents.

The DOJ has not commented on this matter yet. US Attorney General Pan Bondi took to X and posted, “A reminder to all those in Minnesota; No one is above the law.”