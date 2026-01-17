Marcello Hernandez’s girlfriend: What to know about Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral

Marcello Hernández has been opening up about relationships on stage and off, prompting fans to ask more about the Saturday Night Live star’s dating life.

Hernandez recently delivered dating humour in his 2025 Netflix stand-up special American Boy, where he joked about the realities of going on dates.

“Women are very scary and they live a violent life behind-the-scenes,” he said in the special, referring to women getting waxed.

“A woman getting ready to leave the house is one of the most violent scenes I have ever seen in my entire life. They are able to turn their bathroom into Dexter’s laboratory.”

“That’s why men have to pay on the date because, by the time she gets to the date, she’s in debt. There’s no money left, and you don’t know where [her period] blood is, so just pay and say, ‘I’m sorry for what you go through.’”

Off stage, he took his relationship with architect Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral public in 2025.

The couple made their red carpet debut together in July at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 and later appeared together at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in October, where they dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family.

“From October,” Cabral captioned photos from their Halloween costumes when she shared them on Instagram in December.

In January 2026, he sparked online speculation after posting an Instagram video of himself wearing a tuxedo, set to Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You.”

Some fans wondered if the comedian had secretly gotten married. The video later revealed he was heading on stage for American Boy, not a wedding.