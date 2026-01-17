Prince Archie actives Prince Harry’s inner papa bear: ‘He wants to lock everything down’

After a childhood of overexposure, and being treated as a commodity, Prince Harry has grown more and more protective of his own kids, even going as far as to demand no face pictures of his children reach Meghan’s Instagram account.

News of this growing paranoia has been shared by a well placed source that just sat down with Heat World. According to their findings, “it’s something Harry and Meghan really differ on, and the issue keeps resurfacing.”

And “if they can’t get on the same page, it’s easy to imagine this becoming a much bigger problem down the road,” because “there’s no denying they both absolutely adore those kids, which is why this issue is so charged,” the insider made sure to say.

Furthermore they also believe the Duke of Sussexes’ vigilance towards his children is more so a byproduct of his own childhood trauma that was only exacerbated by seeing his mother pass away at the age of 12.

According to the same source after that event “he’s still deeply resentful of the way he was over-exposed and commodified growing up, and that makes him hypersensitive about repeating any version of it with his own children.”

They even went as far as to say, “Harry genuinely sees it as his duty as a father to protect his kids from suffering the same fate.”

So even though “in his perfect world, they’d be completely shielded from the public until they’re old enough to make their own choices. He knows that isn’t entirely realistic, especially given who they are”.

But that is not to say his instinct doesn’t scream at him to ‘lock everything down’.

Plus “he hates the idea of inherited obligation – he’s determined Archie and Lilibet won’t carry the same invisible weight,” they concluded by saying.