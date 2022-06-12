Residents of Adiala Road facing acute water shortage

Rawalpindi : The residents of Adiala Road are facing acute water shortage because of no substitute arrangement for getting water as tanker mafia also stopped supply due to dry wells in the area.

The helpless residents have been facing a ‘Water Emergency’ and a famine-like situation for over a month but local administration particularly Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is doing nothing to address the issue.

Dozens of families have migrated from Adiala Road due to the irresponsible attitude of elected representatives and local administration. The local administration, elected representatives, and Wasa are responsible for this famine-like situation here in Adiala Road where people die in absence of water in severe weather. The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has lied down water pipelines in several areas but in vain because concerned officers did not even visit these areas for a long time.

Some rich families are bringing water tankers from other areas and paying Rs5000 per tanker. Over 80 per cent of wells in homes (boring system) have dried while all other wells where from tanker mafia getting water have also dried out.

The locals namely Khawaja Basharat, Rizwan Chatta, Muhammad Mukhtar, Zahoor Ahmed, Adalat Hussain, Shazia Bibi, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Mubashir Hussain, Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasleem, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak, Sajjad Sadiq, Nazia Baloch and several others expressed their grievances and asked the quarters concerned to meet their demand of water supply on priority to save the lives of people. They have warned that they would launch a protest if they are not provided water.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Deputy Director (Water Supply) Malik Javed said that the agency was working out a proper plan to cope with the issue.

He said the Wasa had already initiated to lay down water pipelines in different areas of Adiala Road including Kehkashan Colony, Munawar Colony, Dhama Syedan, Sanjoli Street, Bank Colony, Hill View Lane, Sadiq Town, Jarahi, and Janjua Town to provide pure drinking water round the clock at the cost of Rs400 million.

The residents of Adiala Road have appealed to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to immediately take up this issue seriously before it is too late. If Commissioner takes up this issue seriously, the people of Adiala Road will get water very soon, the residents of the area expressed hope.