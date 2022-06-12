Teachers demand regularisation of services

ABBOTTABAD: Like other parts of the province, the elementary school teachers of Hazara division on Saturday staged a protest and demanded to regularize their services immediately.
According to the details, the daily wage teachers of elementary schools are demanding increase in their fix salaries each of Rs21,000 per month besides other facilities at par with regular teachers.
They claim that elementary girls’’ school teachers were giving the best results to the government across the province.
The government should take seriously their demands and take practical steps for meeting their expenditures in the light of current inflation, they said. They demanded of the provincial government to regularize their services immediately.
PESHAWAR: Terming the federal budget for 2022-23 as disappointing and imposed by the International Monetary Fund, the...
MARDAN: Police have set up a first-of-its-kind service centre in the district to facilitate visitors with different...
BANNU: The Young Doctors Association here on Saturday continued to boycott duties at the out-patient departments at...
PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the quality of services being offered to drug addicts at the rehabilitation centres, their...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University on Saturday announced significant reduction in fees for Afghan students.According...
PESHAWAR: The Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department has declared ‘Climate Change’ as major contributor...
Comments