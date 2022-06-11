Rs9.6bn for climate change ministry

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has earmarked Rs9.6b in development funds for the climate change ministry in the next financial year. According to the budget 2022-23 documents released Friday, Rs9.5b has been allocated for the ministry's ongoing schemes and 100m for a new scheme.
The ongoing schemes include Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG 6 (6.1), Reporting (Rs23 million), Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements at Unit (Rs 19 million) and Green Pakistan Programme.
As much as Rs100 million was allocated for the much-awaited Islamabad Zoo that is to be transformed into a wildlife sanctuary and animal preserve zone. Meanwhile, environmentalists hailed the allocations and said the funding would help combat climate change and global warming in the country.
