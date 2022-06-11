PHA DG visits Gulshan-e-Iqbal park

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulte Authority (PHA) Director General Omar Jahangir Friday visited Gulshan-e-Iqbal park and reviewed horticulture and other works in the park.
The DG also reviewed the issues, including cleaning in Miyawaki Forest and Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and issued instructions to display the price lists at the canteen. Project Director of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park gave briefing to the DG on the work of the park. The DG ordered horticulture works on an emergency basis and said provision of quality facilities to citizens in parks was their top priority and the PHA would use all its resources to make the city green and beautiful.
