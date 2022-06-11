 
June 11, 2022
Mental health

June 11, 2022

Depression and other mental health disorders often remain ignored for the longest time. People with these medical conditions take extreme steps to put an end to their suffering. It is appalling that in a world where all countries are raising awareness about mental health, Pakistani society still considers it as a taboo.

Our healthcare department must raise awareness among people about mental health and encourage people to go see a doctor if they show any signs of anxiety or depression.

Saba Sattar

Turbat

