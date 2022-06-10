Death anniversary of Imam Khomeini tomorrow

Islamabad : Tehreek-e-Baidari Ummat-e-Mustafa (SAWW) will commemorate 33rd death anniversary of founder of Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini on June 11, says a press release.

The representatives of Tehreek-e-Bedari announced the programme during a press conference here at the National Press Club Islamabad. Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi and scholars from different school of thoughts will address the ceremony titled, ‘When Imam Khomeini termed US the Great Satan’. Muhammad Taqi, a representative of Tehreek-e-Baidari Ummat-e-Mustafa (SAWW) said Imam Khomeini not only pointed out the deteriorating situation of Muslims but also provided the solution to them, and lead a great movement, get exiled but not left the right path and led the nation to a great destination.