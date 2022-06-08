Alleged killers of Christian man arrested

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested a woman and her spouse for allegedly killing a Christian a couple of days back. Both the accused are also stated to be Christian community members who had strangulated the man to death.

Superintendent of Police, Cantt, Mohammad Azhar told reporters that the police while investigating the death of Munawar Lal Masih got the CCTV footage of the hospital and all other pieces of evidence.

He added during the investigation, police found that a female co-worker of the deceased at Lady Reading Hospital and her husband strangulated him to death. The official said the woman had friendship with the deceased and received money from him as loan on many occasions which she didn’t want to return.