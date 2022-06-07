LGH gets 100 new House Officers

LAHORE:As many as 100 new House Officers were appointed in different departments of Lahore General Hospital. As per policy of the Punjab Government, these new House Officers will be paid more than Rs 45000 per month stipend and they will serve in LGH till May 31, 2023.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Al-freed Zafar said that it is an honour for this medical college to have MBBS students working in a historical and best standard institution like General Hospital. He added that with the help of these 100 House Officers, the team of doctors of LGH would be further strengthened and they would be able to provide better medical treatment to the patients.