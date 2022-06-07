CM wants civic facilities for housing societies

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday ordered the officials to ensure civic facilities to the housing societies established under the Urban Development Authorities (UADAs).

He issued the directives as he chaired a meeting convened to review administrative affairs, financial matters and performance of the UADAs, said a handout.Local Government Secretary Zaheerul Islam and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the composition of UADAs board, its functions and powers, and decisions so far taken by the board.The participants were told that different committees, including the auction committee, general rules committee, audit, finance and budget committee and human resource committee had been constituted under the UADA Act 2020.

It was told that auction regulations had been framed for UADAs while service regulations were in process.He further directed them to initiate a project for the provision of sports facilities in the housing societies where needed.

The chief minister while stressing the need for financial independence of Urban Area Development Authorities directed the relevant authorities to work out a business model for these authorities and reflect a project for centralised consultancy in this regard.The participants were informed that since the establishment of Urban Development Authorities various matters including approval of building plans had been streamlined.