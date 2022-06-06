DHA mugging

 
June 06, 2022

A young man was shot over resisting an attempt to mug him in Karachi’s DHA neighbourhood late on Saturday night. Police said the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Sufiyan, son of Haji Arsalan Khan. Officials said the incident took place on Khayaban-e-Nishat in Phase VI.

