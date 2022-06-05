Security cell for Chinese to be set up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police Saturday decided to set up a foreigners security cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) with requisite staff and logistics.
The District Foreign Security Cell (DFSC) will be headed by the additional superintendent operations under the supervision of DIG operations. It was decided in a meeting held at the CPO office under the Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.
Senior officers of the Capital police were also present. It was decided to apply all standard operating procedures to non-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security projects on the pattern of CPEC security.
Similarly, the Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Security Division will audit the security arrangements periodically. The Capital police will engage the services of Chinese speaking young Pakistani men and women to assist the Chinese living at non-CPEC projects and working for other private companies.
The meeting was informed that steps were taken following the Ministry of Interior's directions regarding security of Chinese/foreign nationals. Necessary coordination will be made with the Foreign Office and other law enforcement agencies. Data at the DFSC will be integrated with the help of the National Database Registration Authority.
