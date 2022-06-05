Complexities of heart rhythm disorders discussed

Rawalpindi : The inaugural session of three-day long 18th International Electrophysiology Conference titled ‘Rhythm for Life 2022’ was held at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) here.

Surgeon General Lieutenant General Nigar Johar was the chief guest on the occasion. Apart from Cardiac Electrophysiologists from civil-military departments renowned subject specialists from various parts of the world including the UK, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the USA are attending the conference. The convener of the conference Brigadier Prof. Azmat Hayat, Head of Cardiac Electrophysiology Department AFIC welcomed the participants.

He spoke about cardiac electrophysiology, the complexities of heart rhythm disorders, and the treatment options which are available and are improving day by day.

Brigadier Azmat Hayat pointed out that this complex novel subspecialty of cardiology is rapidly evolving and AFIC is the leading institute in the country and has been a front runner in introducing all the new technologies.

Some of the electrophysiology procedures have a more than 97% success rate and eradicate the arrhythmia significantly. First, efforts have been made to show online the proceedings of the conference so that maximum specialists can benefit from it and learn best practices. Over 2,000 patients recovered after successful treatment at AFIC because of the eradication of arrhythmias.