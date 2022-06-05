Save our planet

Every year on World Environment Day (June 5), environmentalists inform world leaders and people about the irreversible effects of climate change. Undoubtedly, the effects of global warming are now quite visible. The people of Pakistan are also extremely worried about the growing air, water and land pollution and the problems they cause, but the Ministry of Climate Change is yet to take pragmatic efforts in this regard.
Pakistan’s population is growing at a fast pace, and many experts believe that the country’s growing population will exacerbate the effects of climate change. It is important for the government to listen to the grievances of the people and draft a plan to deal with their concerns. We can easily tackle the effects of climate change if we take action at the federal and provincial levels.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
