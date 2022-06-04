Sherry for focusing on food, energy sectors

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted the need to take proactive measures to reinvigorate key Covid-affected sectors, in order to alleviate the suffering of poor who have been hit the worst by the pandemic.

“Key sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as food and energy, need attention to protect the poor and the most vulnerable,” she said while addressing the 2nd Leadership Dialogue titled, “Achieving a Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery,” at the Stockholm+50 Meetings on behalf of G77 and China. She appreciated the co-chairs of the leadership dialogue – Germany and Indonesia – for their hard work. Speaking on behalf of G77 and China, Sherry Rehman put forth propositions for priority actions to achieve sustainable and inclusive recovery. “First, we must take urgent actions in key Covid-affected sectors, such as food, energy, tourism and manufacturing sectors, to protect the poor and the most vulnerable populations living in the developing countries,” she said.

Second, she said, it is important to mobilize adequate financial resources to enable recovery and for that, an additional US$ 4-5 trillion is needed for developing countries to finance their recovery.