Kyrgyz health minister jailed for corruption

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan´s health minister who recommended a poisonous root as treatment for coronavirus has been jailed following a corruption probe linked to the purchase of Covid vaccines, prosecutors said Friday.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev has been nicknamed "aconite" for promoting a homemade liquid solution based on the poisonous root, also known as wolfsbane, to cure coronavirus and other diseases.