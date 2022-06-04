Kyrgyz health minister jailed for corruption

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan´s health minister who recommended a poisonous root as treatment for coronavirus has been jailed following a corruption probe linked to the purchase of Covid vaccines, prosecutors said Friday.
Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev has been nicknamed "aconite" for promoting a homemade liquid solution based on the poisonous root, also known as wolfsbane, to cure coronavirus and other diseases.
