Difficult living

The coalition government had come into power with a strong commitment to the nation to reduce inflation. Its promises included bringing down prices of essential commodities, improving the rupee-dollar parity, and strengthening the overall economic conditions within the shortest period. This has not been done. Also, there are no signs of any visible improvements in the lives of ordinary people. The nation is further burdened by high inflation and increasing cost of living. The insensitivity of the government is reflected in the fact that prices of petroleum products have again been increased by Rs30 per litre.
The finance minister has cautioned that the prices will further go up in the coming days. The surge in petrol prices was followed by an increase in the cost of electricity by Nepra. We have one question for the government: where are we heading?
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
