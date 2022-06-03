Rudiger completes move to Real Madrid from Chelsea

MADRID: German international defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Spanish and European champions Real Madrid from Chelsea, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who was out of contract at Chelsea, has signed a four-year deal in the Spanish capital, Real announced.

In a statement on their official website, Madrid said Rudiger would be unveiled at a press conference at the club’s training ground on June 20.

He is currently with the Germany squad for a series of UEFA Nations League matches, with Hansi Flick’s team playing Italy away on Saturday and then taking on England and Hungary before facing Italy again on June 14.