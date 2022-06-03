Capacity building workshop held for teachers

Islamabad : The National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority (NRA) organised a two-days training and capacity building workshop for college teachers at Federal College of Education H-9 from June 1 to June 2, 2022.

The workshop module was designed in the area of Islamic Economics. Thirty-five Economics teachers from various ICT colleges were the beneficiary of this training workshop. Inauguration commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, and further commenced with a welcome note by Professor Dr Tanvir Anjum who was a member of NRA. She warmly welcomed the dignitaries and participants. Professor Dr Anis Ahmad, chairman NRA, was the keynote speaker on the occasion. He inaugurated the programme with a thought-provoking and extremely worthy lecture on the significance of Islamic Economics. Professor Dr M. Tariq Majeed gave a comprehensive lecture on the need for Islamic Economics. Dr M Tahir Mansoori and Dr M Fahim Khan delivered the lectures on property, Market and Entrepreneurship from the perspective of the Islamic Economics system. Dr Ateeq uz Zafar shed light on the topics of Consumer behaviour, Saving & Investment while Dr. Muhammad Ayub explained the role of Money, Banking and Finance in Islamic Economics.