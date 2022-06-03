200 USC points to be established in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Utility Stores Corporation has established over 200 points across the district where the wheat flour would be sold on a subsidised price of Rs40 per kilogrammes.

“In pursuance of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement at the public gathering earlier this week, we have been opening over 200 sell points across the district where a 10kg bag will be sold at a subsidised price of Rs400,” Utility Stores Corporation’s Zonal Manager Asif Iqbal told a ceremony here on Thursday.

Asif Iqbal said subsidised wheat flour would be supplied through trucks and mobile services in the localities where such points couldn’t be established or utility stores were not existing.

“We have launched supplying the wheat flour to specified points and if anybody finds subsidised commodity is not available in his area he can approach me for such supply,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PMLN MPA Naeem Sakhi said that the federal government had taken initiative to launch the execution of the projects announced by the prime minister during his visit to the Hazara Division for the first time after assuming the office.