A viable shift

Energy security is indispensable for a country’s peace, stability, and prosperity. A country with reliable energy resources can achieve socio-economic development and political stability. Pakistan has been facing an energy crisis for decades now. Its circular debt has jumped to Rs2,400 billion. Shifting to renewable energy is a viable option for Pakistan. Renewable energy has the potential to turn Pakistan into a prosperous state. If the country takes serious measures such as providing incentives to people, ensuring strict accountability and enhancing energy storage, it will be able to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the country.
Muhammad Bashir
Malakand
Do loans change our policies for economic stabilization? What we see is that we keep knocking on the doors of...
How does it feel to know that a village in Sindh does not have well-equipped schools? Children of the village cannot...
There are no words to describe how one felt after learning about the horrible incident where a 25-year-old woman was...
This refers to the article, ‘Are we out of the woods?’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. It is difficult to agree with the...
The PDM used to protest against high inflation during the PTI regime and brought a no-confidence motion to topple the...
A couple of days back, I witnessed a crime near NIPA Chowrangi, Karachi. There was an armed robber, and some police...
Comments