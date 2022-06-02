A viable shift

Energy security is indispensable for a country’s peace, stability, and prosperity. A country with reliable energy resources can achieve socio-economic development and political stability. Pakistan has been facing an energy crisis for decades now. Its circular debt has jumped to Rs2,400 billion. Shifting to renewable energy is a viable option for Pakistan. Renewable energy has the potential to turn Pakistan into a prosperous state. If the country takes serious measures such as providing incentives to people, ensuring strict accountability and enhancing energy storage, it will be able to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the country.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand