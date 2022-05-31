Solar panels installed

LAHORE:The Punjab Energy Department through Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) successfully solarised Children’s Hospital and Institute of Childcare, Multan with a total capacity of 450KW with a total generation of 248,327 units till date. Moreover, Energy Department successfully solarised Mian Munshi Hospital, Lahore with a total capacity of 140KW with a total generation of 111,937 units till date.

On the other hand, Provincial Energy Department through PEECA successfully solarised Boys High School & Technical Centre Barthi, Dera Ghazi Khan, with a total capacity of 12KW with a total generation of 38,387 units till date.