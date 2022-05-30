Colours of life revealed

Khula Dreecha written by Amtul Rasheed is a poetry book that revolves around the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and spirit of the life season, and a few other non-seasonal pieces sprinkled in for good measure.

Amtul Rasheed gives readers poems and each draws on the emotional elements of what we feel as different experiences embrace us. These range from the feelings that a family life evokes in its entire splendor with sparkling drinks, sweet treats, and the gorgeous twinkling of kids.

I have to admit that I got a little bit misty-eyed as I read her poems. The descriptions are incredibly simple but are capable of really tugging at the heartstrings.

Her poetry is full of every type of emotion anyone might feel at any point in his or her life. It is overflowing with reflections, metaphors, lessons, and stories of life in itself.

Apart from beautiful poetry, this collection is characterized by a vocabulary that is not as popular as it used to be. It is a nice reminder of how much more romantic and deep language can be.

Words are an incredible outlet for feelings, dreams, thoughts, and even aspirations. Khula Dreecha does this at every turn of the page. This is one of those books, which have a timeless feel to it.

Every poem can mean something new each year that passes by; there is much to learn from life, and having a book with reflections such as these is needed.

After reading Khula Dreecha, I was left with a feeling of deep appreciation yet complete envy; to be able to write like Nick Jameson would be a gift. I found my feelings being expressed by someone else’s words.

Khula Dreecha is a visual and poetic display in that we must rely on our eyes to try to absorb the beauty of the surroundings. Only through our minds can we come to understand it, and through our hearts can we understand the true meaning of nature in its most intimate form.

After reading some of the poems, I felt as if I needed to run in the countryside and smile at life, to be free, to be myself. The modern infection: nature scarcity described in this poetry collection means so much to me. I hold what I have learned while reading Khula Dreecha very close to my heart.

Each page shows nature in its most elementary states, such as the release of energy, the running of water, or the constant creation of life.

Amtul Rasheed’s poems show us the rhythm and harmony of the world, together with the many forms found in nature. These shapes are not like the straight lines that we can draw with a ruler but are intricate figures of overflowing shapes that are as diverse as the species in nature.