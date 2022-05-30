Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala murdered

KARACHI: Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who formally goes by the name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was murdered in the Mansa district of Punjab, while he was on his way in a car. He was 28 years old.

The incident comes a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government, alongside 429 people as part of a plan to crack down on the so-called VIP culture.

Moose Wala had unsuccessfully stood for election as an Indian Congress party candidate in the Punjab elections in 2022. He was known best by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, gaining world-wide recognition for his music which accumulated millions of views.

Moose Wala's hit-tracks include The Last Ride, So High and Dollar. He collaborated with UK artists MIST, Steel Banglez and Stefflon Don on the track 47, which gained 33 million views on YouTube.

He made history when he became the first Indian singer to perform at Wireless Festival last year, alongside rapper MIST. The rapper shared a post on Instagram for the “legend”. Moose Wala also attended the BritAsia TV Music awards in 2019, where he collected four awards after his mind-blowing performance. Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has expressed his condolences.