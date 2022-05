‘Charter of economy required for sustainable growth’

KARACHI: The current and the former finance ministers have agreed on forming a charter of economy among the political parties while putting aside political differences for sustainable economic growth on a long-term basis, a statement said on Saturday.

“Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is ready to sign the charter of economy on a minimum agenda despite different ideologies of various political parties,” Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said at the webinar on National Dialogue on Economy: The Way Forward for Pakistan organised by Nutshell Conferences and Corporate Pakistan Group.

“The growth in the economy is achievable in Pakistan with its huge size of the population but the sustainable economic growth has been a challenge over the period last years, which needs to be addressed mutually by everyone in the government and the private sector,” Ismail said.

Consistency is the key to economic policy and the present government should honor the commitment made by the previous government as part of the sovereign guarantees of the country and international laws, the minister added.

Pakistan needs nearly $37 billion for the next year for the purpose of paying loans to various agencies and countries, controlling the current account deficit, and building the required foreign exchange reserves but these could be done only with the signing of a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister said going forward, the government will focus on discouraging import-led growth in the economy, whereas the manufacturing sector should be given preference to enhance exports. “The government will work on revolutionizing the agriculture sector, which will particularly meet the local demand for food items.”

He said the government will not impose any ban on traveling, raw materials, and essential items but only on luxury and non-essential items. Also, the tax rate will not be increased on the income of the people.

Former Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin said the charter of economy is very important for the country which he proposed many years back.

“Political differences should be put aside and the economic agenda should be agreed upon. A few of the next months are difficult ahead but the situation will be improved after the general elections,” Tarin added.

Pakistan needs inclusive and sustainable growth for a long period of time. In this regard, the saving-to-GDP ratio and tax-to-GDP ratio should be increased with incentives and schemes in the next five to six years. The gap between exports and imports is standing at 12 percent which should be reduced to 6 percent and to zero in the next few years, Tarin added.

The former minister suggested the central bank and the government issue new licenses to banks on the basis of regional boundaries.

Ghias Khan, President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce (OICCI) said a long-term and consistent policy is indispensable to attract businessmen and foreign investors.

Pakistan should focus on its food and energy security on a priority basis. Also, Pakistan should focus on technology services which have immense potential to enhance exports and local productivity, Khan added.

The country needs to enhance the production of wheat and essential crops for meeting its local demand and boosting exports of agri-products. Further, he added the country is rich in mineral resources which can be translated into its lucrative exports.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairman Pakistan Business Council (PBC) said the cross-party consensus is very important in Pakistan because the business needs sustainability and the consistency of policy. “Hence, the charter of economy is the need of the hour,” he added.

“We have to focus on capacity building of our youth in every sector which will ultimately produce results in the economy. We have to make an enabling environment for freelancers, which are growing in numbers in Pakistan,” Aurangzeb said.