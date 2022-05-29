WHO country head briefed on health projects

LAHORE : Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan met with WHO country head Dr Palitha Mahipala in his office here on Saturday.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Director CDC Dr Shahid Magsi, Dr Fouzia, Pathologist Dr Altaf and Dr Yadullah were present. While Dr Irfan, Dr Nouman, Dr Imran Qureshi, Dr Amir Ehsan from WHO were present at the meeting.

The WHO country head Dr Palitha Mahipala briefed Secretary Ali Jan Khan on the current joint ventures of P&SHD and WHO, while Secretary Ali Jan Khan thanked him for support and asked for technical support in health projects.

He said, “We are thankful to all the support of WHO in helping us providing best health facilities to people of Punjab. We are looking forward changing the working style of 'Institute of Public Health'. Since we've been working for quite a time with WHO to provide better health care facilities to the people we've asked WHO to provide technical support in setting up response system for Disease Calendar."

Dr. Palitha Mahipala said, “We would like to help the health department in any way that's possible. As for now, we are working on the upgradation and certification of COVID-specific labs."