Imran’s long march failed despite using KP machinery: Muqam

By Bureau Report

Ag PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Amir Muqam on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march completely failed despite the illegitimate use of KP’s official machinery because people were fed up with supporting PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he had been doing politics of agitation, levelling baseless accusations against his political opponents.

“Many so-called political pundits were expecting millions of people in PTI’s march but all their speculations went wrong after people of KP had distanced themselves from the party due to irrational demands of Imran Niazi,’” he said in an interview during his visit to Nadra office here Friday.

He said the country’s economic growth was badly affected due to the poor monetary and fiscal policies adopted by the PTI government which resulted in price hike and rising current accounts deficit. “Imran government has intentionally kept prices of petroleum down and granted unjustified subsidy after knowing that his days were numbered.”

Muqam said the present coalition government was left with no choice but to increase the prices of petroleum products to put the country out of an economic quagmire. “IMF’s package was most viable option to overcome major challenges of current account deficit, repayment of loans and dollar rise,” he added.

Muqam said amendments in NAB and election laws were revisited for ensuring good governance, ending political victimisation and holding free, fair and transparent elections.

He maintained that PTI had quickly winded up its long march after seeing the people’s lacklustre response. “Despite cleared routes and minimal restrictions, Imran failed to bring political workers to Islamabad even when he had provided free transport, misusing KP government’s helicopter and targeting the provincial constituencies to gather a large number of people,” he said.

Muqam said the entire nation had witnessed how a province stormed the centre and protestors burnt down precious trees and attacked media outlets and vehicles in Islamabad.

He said Imran’s drama for dissolution of the National Assembly stood exposed as neither did he dissolve the KP Assembly nor did PTI lawmakers appear before Speaker NA for verification of their resignations. “Imran’s six days ultimatum for dissolution of the National Assembly and the election date is evidence that he is living in a fool’s paradise,” Muqam said.

Meanwhile, Amir Muqam directed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) authorities to provide quick services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Nadra’s regional office in Hayatabad,

Amir Muqam asked Nadra employees to serve people with dedication and professional commitment.

“The government is supposed to provide relief to people,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was committed to working for the welfare of people.

“We have no personal agenda. Our mission is to serve the people irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.

He said the PMLN government had launched mega projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that included the Hazara Motorway, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat and Lowari Tunnel in Chitral.

Amir Muqam said the Lowari Tunnel remained incomplete for several years and it was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who provided Rs23 billion for its completion.

He said the Hazara Motorway helped boost trade, business and tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam recalled that he had secured Rs4 billion from Ministry of Finance for construction of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway completed in 2007.

On energy front, he said, gas was being provided to most villages in Nowshera and Peshawar during last government of PMLN, adding record projects were completed at Matani, Badaber, Urmar, Musazai, Hazarakhwani, Daag Ismailkhel, Cherat, Jalozai, Amankot, Mohib Banda and Pabbi.

“Announcing development projects is easy but their execution is difficult as it requires time and hard work,”‘ he said, adding PMLN established a network of motorways in the country.

Amir Muqam said that 95 percent work on Nadra Registration Centre (NRC) Mathani was complete and it would soon be inaugurated.

Sohail Jehangir, Director General Nadra KP, said that 10 new NRCs at Munda, Mathani, Pir Baba, Tor Warsak, Dera Ismail Khan, Wari, Barawal and Abbottabad would be inaugurated shortly. He added that the establishment of 31 new NRCs had been approved.

The second shift for registration of computerised CNICs has started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where new CNICs were being issued to people till 10pm, reducing load in morning shifts at NRCs.

Later, Amir Muqam visited the zonal headquarters of Immigration and Passport Hayatabad and inspected its different sections, one window operation and met with people.

The PM’s adviser directed the Immigration and Passports Offices management to establish one new office at Khwazakhela in Upper Swat and Takht Bhai in Mardan to facilitate the people.

He said problems of shortage of employees at passport offices in Alpuri Shangla, Tank, Upper Dir, Batkhela and Hangu should be immediately addressed and every office should have at least five staffers.

Amir Muqam was told that 32 offices would be upgraded by June next year while 7,111 passports were issued between April 14 and May 13, 2022 in Peshawar.

He was told that the establishment of passport offices in Khyber and Lower Kohistan had been approved.