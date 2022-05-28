1,200 cops perform security duty for health workers

LAHORE:Full security was provided to the health workers during the five-day national anti-polio campaign in the provincial capital.
More than 1,200 Lahore police officers and jawans were deployed for the security of 6,360 polio vaccination teams. The campaign continued in the provincial capital from May 23 to 27, during which millions of children under the age of 05 were vaccinated against the disease. According to Lahore police spokesperson, at least 498 motorcycles, 83 vehicles of the police station effectively patrolled the polio campaign areas and provided security to polio workers, he added.
accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,025 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 1,115 were injured. Out of this, 636 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.
