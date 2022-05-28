Some reports that are now viral on social media showed that the customs authorities confiscated passengers’ chocolates and other food items. These items are usually brought by the passengers for their family members and friends.
The authorities concerned must allow such items. These things have no impact on Pakistan’s dollar reserves, and it is unfair to punish expats for bringing gifts for their families.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
Imran Khan was in power for close to four years. He knows everything about the economic challenges that the country is...
The Texas shooting is a horrific incident that shows how American society needs to amend its gun laws. It was shocking...
The long-awaited rise in prices of petroleum products has been announced. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also...
Christians in India are the victims of frequent violent attacks, which have increased dramatically ever since...
The new government has increased the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre. This is a sheer injustice to ordinary people....
This refers to the news report, ‘Petrol, diesel in Pakistan still cheaper than UK, BD, India, UAE’ . The price of...
Comments