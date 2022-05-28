 
close
Saturday May 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

No entry

May 28, 2022

Some reports that are now viral on social media showed that the customs authorities confiscated passengers’ chocolates and other food items. These items are usually brought by the passengers for their family members and friends.

The authorities concerned must allow such items. These things have no impact on Pakistan’s dollar reserves, and it is unfair to punish expats for bringing gifts for their families.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

Comments