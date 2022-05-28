Tax the rich

This refers to the news report, ‘UK taxes oil giants to help tackle inflation fallout’ (May 27). Our policymakers must take a cue from the UK government’s pragmatic way of raising additional revenues instead of burdening the poor. It is unwise to slash development expenditure and propose a cut in the education and health budgets to reduce the deficit. The government should instead consider imposing higher taxes on sectors and entities that are making huge profits. Taxes on the banking, agriculture, real-estate, and automobile sectors should be increased. A health tax must be introduced on sale of cigarettes and sugary drinks. The income tax on the higher income group must be enhanced.
To curb the dollar outflow, a total ban should be imposed on imports of non-essential goods, reduce travel allowance from $10,000 to $ 2,500, disallow forex purchases through credit cards, and review baggage rules and the facility of import allowed to overseas Pakistanis, which is being misused. Does the government have the will to take hard decisions that affect the affluent class and influential groups?
Arif Majeed
Karachi
