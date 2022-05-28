This refers to the news report, ‘Why did Imran Khan abruptly end his Azadi March?’ (May 27). Imran Khan failed to gather an impressive crowd in Islamabad. He feared possible action from the Supreme Court because of the clear violation of the apex court orders by the PTI; he asked his supporters to gather at D-Chowk, not at a park in H9. The deployment of army personnel in the Red Zone also deterred Khan from moving ahead. Despite the fact that he remained in the comfort of his container throughout the day, Imran Khan did not stay with his followers for a considerable amount of time to boost their morale.
Unfortunately, Imran Khan does not have leadership qualities. He gets embroiled in petty things, talks mostly in an offensive manner, and cares little about his followers or even his senior and dependable associates, many of whom have already left him. His political career is nearly finished.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
