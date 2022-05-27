Flawed narrative

A large number of Pakistanis bought Imran Khan’s narrative of ‘tabdeeli’ (change) in the socio-cultural structure of Pakistan when he entered politics after retiring from cricket. However, those who are familiar with the current foreign affairs situation and the changing geopolitical scenario will not buy Khan’s current claims of ‘independence’. His narrative of the US-initiated conspiracy to dislodge him is flawed. The Biden Administration would have communicated with Imran Khan if the US had needed any assistance from Pakistan. This never happened. Also, the loyalty of allied parties and PTI members was not framed by any foreign power. The current political turmoil has roots in our inadequate justice and feudal systems that let corrupt elements enter politics.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA