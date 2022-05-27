Democratic norms

Imran Khan called off his sit-in on the morning of May 26. The PTI gained nothing from the long march that only created extreme anarchy in the country, involving the loss of lives and property.
At present, the country’s economy is witnessing a sharp decline with the rupee depreciating steadily. The PTI should join hands with the incumbent government to uplift the country and its people and wait for the 2023 general elections.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
A large number of Pakistanis bought Imran Khan’s narrative of ‘tabdeeli’ in the socio-cultural structure of...
The annual examinations under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi started a few weeks ago at a time when Karachi...
After having watched the mobs let loose by Imran Khan to burn the entire country down so that he could return to power...
The PTI decided to launch a long march to remove the incumbent government with the help of public pressure. But our...
Young people take up smoking because of peer pressure. Their curiosity, adventurousness and risk-taking mental...
The entire world was still struggling with Covid-19 when another virus called monkeypox set alarm bells ringing for...
Comments