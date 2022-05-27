Democratic norms

Imran Khan called off his sit-in on the morning of May 26. The PTI gained nothing from the long march that only created extreme anarchy in the country, involving the loss of lives and property.

At present, the country’s economy is witnessing a sharp decline with the rupee depreciating steadily. The PTI should join hands with the incumbent government to uplift the country and its people and wait for the 2023 general elections.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad