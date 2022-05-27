Nasir Hussain announces monetary support

for slain cop’s family

LAHORE: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, on behalf of the PPP chairman, has announced financial support to the family of slain police constable Kamal Ahmed for the next 10 years. The Sindh minister has given Rs250,000 to the family and promised to provide financial assistance of Rs40,000 per month for the next 10 years.

The brother of the slain police constable thanked the PPP chairman, co-chairman and Sindh minister for sending the family cash and a perpetual financial support for the next 10 years. Police constable Kamran Ahmed was allegedly killed by the son of the local PTI leader during the crackdown operation ahead of Azadi March.