Nasir Hussain announces monetary support

for slain cop’s family
LAHORE: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, on behalf of the PPP chairman, has announced financial support to the family of slain police constable Kamal Ahmed for the next 10 years. The Sindh minister has given Rs250,000 to the family and promised to provide financial assistance of Rs40,000 per month for the next 10 years.
The brother of the slain police constable thanked the PPP chairman, co-chairman and Sindh minister for sending the family cash and a perpetual financial support for the next 10 years. Police constable Kamran Ahmed was allegedly killed by the son of the local PTI leader during the crackdown operation ahead of Azadi March.
MARDAN: Anti-car lifting cell of the district police have recovered seven vehicles, which had been lifted from...
KARACHI: The chief of a growers and exporters association has said Pakistan's mango production is expected to decline...
SRINAGAR: Police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir arrested at least 10 people during overnight raids...
NEW DELHI: For nearly three centuries, Muslims and Hindus in India’s northern Varanasi city have prayed in a mosque...
Police, while quoting the initial investigation, ruled out the possibility of any criminal act behind the incident
The elections will be held in 32 districts of the province except in Quetta and Lasbella districts
Comments