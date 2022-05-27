Tentative electoral lists displayed for correction: ECP

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday informed that tentative electoral lists had been on display since May 21 at the display centers where citizens having CNICs can check and correct their votes.
The Public Relations Department of the Election Commission KP said these lists would remain on display by June 19 where people can register or correct their names and submit objections. All the needed equipment and other material for this purpose have been handed over to the display centers of the Election Commission across the province including in tribal districts.
The staff has also been imparted necessary training to run the affairs of display centers. A total of 3082 display centers have been established with each center having an in-charge. Any citizen having CNIC, whose name is not registered in the list, can fill the Form-15 and submit the same to the in-charge of the display center.
