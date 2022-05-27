Actor Kevin Spacey facing sexual assault charges in UK

LONDON: Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is facing sexual assault charges in the UK, police and prosecutors said on Thursday, after a review of allegations against him.
The two-time Oscar winner for "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty" was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015. Allegations against him first emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement that saw numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment in the movie industry.
LONDON: Britain on Thursday launched a second regulatory investigation into US tech giant Google’s dominance in...
MAKKAH: The entry ban to Makkah for expatriates without permits came into force on Thursday, Saudi Gazette...
NEW DELHI: A top Indian civil servant and his wife were transferred to opposite ends of the country on Thursday after...
MADRID: Spain’s prime minister vowed on Thursday to tighten oversight of the country’s secret services in the wake...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: An Al Jazeera journalist killed in the occupied West Bank earlier this month was...
HONIARA: China has "no intention at all" to build a military base in the Solomon Islands, Foreign Minister Wang Yi...
Comments