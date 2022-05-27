Local govt elections in Sindh may be postponed, says Nasir

The Sindh government may request the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local government elections in the province till the process of amending the local government law was complete.

This was stated by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday after the third session of the select committee of the Sindh Assembly was held in the assembly’s committee room.

The select committee, having representation of both the treasury and opposition political parties, was formed to review the provincial local government law. Talking to the media after the meeting, Shah hinted at the possibility of the provincial government writing to the ECP for postponing the local government polls as demanded by the opposition parties in the province.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Grand Democratic Alliance have already declared that holding the municipal polls in Sindh without amending the local government law would be unacceptable to them.

As per the announced schedule, the first phase of the local government polls in Sindh would be held in 14 districts of the province on June 26, 2022. The second phase of the polls would be held in the remaining districts of Sindh, including Karachi, on July 24.