UNSC asks Taliban to immediately restore women rights

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday called on Taliban authorities in Afghanistan to "swiftly reverse" policies and practices that are restricting the human rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, a British wire service reported.

The 15-member council expressed "deep concern regarding the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban." Earlier this month the Taliban ordered women and TV presenters to cover their faces.