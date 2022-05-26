What have we become?

All mainstream news channels show interest in showing the confrontational politics between the PTI and the coalition government. Both the parties leave no stone unturned to let each other down. The use of foul and abusive language against each other is also quite common. The PTI is not ready to wait for the next elections and wants the coalition government to resign, paving the way for early elections as soon as possible. The current political environment is quite volatile and can lead to extreme instability. The situation is also adversely affecting our exports as a result of which our foreign exchange reserves are depleting at a fast pace.

This uncertain political environment will also affect our relations with other countries. There is an urgent need to show political maturity by all those in power and opposition, so that our country can progress.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad