Thursday May 26, 2022
A lost gem

May 26, 2022

Veteran journalist and senior editor of The News International Talat Aslam passed away on Wednesday (May 25). His death is a great loss to Pakistan’s media industry, and his contributions to the field will always be remembered.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat

