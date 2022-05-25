IBCC improves conversion formula for foreign students

Islamabad : The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Equivalence Committee has improved the conversion formula for the International Baccalaureate (IB) students from the May 2022 examination session.

According to an official of the IBBC, as per the revised conversion formula for grades of the Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP), students securing seven grades (highest grade in IB) would be equivalent to the mean value of the highest subject marks achieved in the Pakistani examination board (90+ marks). Equivalency marks have increased by an average of five marks for IB students securing grades 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3.

"The IBCC considers the Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) equivalent to Pakistan’s SSC and HSSC (relevant group), respectively. The improved conversion formula will benefit students currently enrolled in the following IB programmes - MYP, DP and CP. Following this decision, IB students will be able to compete with the students qualifying from other foreign qualifications, also helping them secure admission to medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan," he said.

IB Regional Manager (Pakistan, Iran and the Nordic Region) Uzma Shujjat said improvement in the conversion formula for IB students marked a significant milestone for the IB in Pakistan. "The IB is globally recognised for its innovative approach to education. IB programmes empower school-aged students to take ownership of their own learning and help them develop future-ready skills to make a difference and thrive in a world that changes fast. Following this welcome revision by IBCC Equivalence Committee, we expect more learners to join our programmes and get admission to national universities,” she said.

Uzma Shujjat said that known for its inquiry-based learning, the IB created resilient, well-rounded young people who have the knowledge, skills and sense of purpose they need to thrive throughout their lives and contribute to making the world a better place. She said the IB offered four high-quality educational programmes: the Primary Years Programme (PYP, for ages 3-12), Middle Years Programme MYP (for age 11-16), Diploma Programme (for age 16-19) and the career-related Programme CP (for age 16-19) to over 5500 IB World Schools globally.