Kenya, Zimbabwe excluded from 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying

PARIS: Kenya and Zimbabwe have been excluded from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers having "failed to have their suspensions by FIFA set aside" the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Tuesday.

FIFA had suspended both federations on February 24 due to "government interference."

"As a consequence of having failed to have their suspensions by FIFA set aside, CAF has confirmed that both Kenya and Zimbabwe will not participate in the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d´Ivoire 2023 qualifiers," read the CAF statement.