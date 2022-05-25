 
close
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Secretary ET&NC KP abolishes Saturday off

By APP
May 25, 2022

PESHAWAR: Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abolished the Saturday off for District Excise and Taxation Offices across the province in May and June to ensure achievement of the revenue target and facilitation of taxpayers.

Comments