Let her study

Sui is a sub district of Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district and has a population of more than 137,000 people, mostly belonging to the low-income class. The area’s education sector is in shambles, with women facing the brunt. In FY2014-2015, a state-owned inter college was set up in Sui for girls. This step was hailed as a milestone in promoting girls’ education. Construction work on this project commenced on time, and the project was supposed to be completed in 2018. Almost four years have passed, but the college is still under construction, causing irreparable loss to girls’ education.
The additional funds of Rs22.5 million that were released for the timely completion of the project were also surrendered by the relevant authority. This highlights the professional incompetence of the authorities in charge of the project. Educationists and those who understand the importance of women’s education should stand with women of the area and raise their voice for their right to education.
Inam ur Rehman Jalbani
Sui
The nation must unite to combat the dire economic crisis left behind by the PTI government. The country faces a fiscal...
This refers to the news report, ‘Textiles, our Achilles heel’ . It is indeed shocking that, despite enjoying so...
Political and economic stability are closely intertwined. A stable political environment gives business owners the...
This is to draw the attention of the Punjab education department to a severe issue facing students of some private...
Rising inflation creates countless problems for ordinary people and the unemployed. When essential commodities like...
The Hattar Industrial Estate that comes under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government witnesses frequent power failures,...
Comments