Let her study

Sui is a sub district of Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district and has a population of more than 137,000 people, mostly belonging to the low-income class. The area’s education sector is in shambles, with women facing the brunt. In FY2014-2015, a state-owned inter college was set up in Sui for girls. This step was hailed as a milestone in promoting girls’ education. Construction work on this project commenced on time, and the project was supposed to be completed in 2018. Almost four years have passed, but the college is still under construction, causing irreparable loss to girls’ education.

The additional funds of Rs22.5 million that were released for the timely completion of the project were also surrendered by the relevant authority. This highlights the professional incompetence of the authorities in charge of the project. Educationists and those who understand the importance of women’s education should stand with women of the area and raise their voice for their right to education.

Inam ur Rehman Jalbani

Sui