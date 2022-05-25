The Covid-19 virus is still here. The authorities must ensure that people strictly follow SOPs and take other precautionary measures to protect themselves against the virus. The unvaccinated should also not waste any time and get the vaccine shots at the earliest.
People must also continue to wear face masks even if they have taken all three doses of the vaccine. Masks and face coverings can prevent the wearer from transmitting the virus to others and also provide some protection to the wearer. When the government relaxes laws, it always advises people to wear masks.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India
